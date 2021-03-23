Tapjoy launches new Country Multipliers tool

Mobile ads and monetisation specialist Tapjoy has launched a new Country Multipliers tool to its offer wall.

The new tool has been designed to help developers optimise revenue on a country-by-country basis.

It works by allowing app publishers "to increase offer wall conversions by awarding virtual currency for rewarded advertising offers at different exchange rates based on a user's country."

Country Multipliers has been released following what proved to be an extremely successful year for Tapjoy Offerwall.

In 2020, the service surpassed 1.6 billion opens whilst also seeing 41 million unique users in Q4, giving Tapjoy its most trafficked and best-earning quarter in its history.

"As consumer interest in rewarded advertising and in-app offer walls continues to grow throughout the world, publishers are becoming more sophisticated in their approach," said Tapjoy EVP of global developer relations Benjamin Chen.

"Our goal is to give publishers the tools they need to optimise offer wall performance at a granular level, and Country Multipliers is a great example.

"It provides a better user experience by equalising buying power outside of the United States, which drives increased engagement with the offer wall and brings in additional ad revenue, while complementing IAP for the publishers."

Through the wall

Through the use of Tapjoy's Country Multiplier, Ludia managed to increase its revenue in Russia.

In Jurassic World: The Game, the company managed to increase its ad-based average revenue per daily unique visitors (ARPDUV) by 77 per cent. Furthermore, it experienced a conversion rate of 34 per cent.

"Using Country Multipliers helped Ludia see its best non-currency sale weekday revenue ever in Russia," said Ludia VP of marketing Francois Daoud.

"The number of users who are actually completing offer wall offers has risen in a number of countries, and we're expecting to see those results continue as we keep Country Multipliers in place.

"This opens up new possibilities for us as we look to increase revenue outside of the United States."