Thinking about attending Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6? Here’s 20 reasons why you need to!

Have you been thinking about attending Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 - the leading B2B mobile games industry conference - this April 19th to 23rd? Well here’s 20 reasons why you have to join us this Spring!

We’re back for the sixth installment of our digital conference series next month, and before we reveal our top reasons why you should be joining us, book your tickets now and save up to $440 with our Early Bird prices.

Now let’s get this started! Here’s 20 reasons why you should attend Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6.

1) It is completely online!

Over the last 12 months, our conference series pivoted online to continue to support the games industry. Since our debut in April 2020, the love and support that’s been shown has been absolutely incredible, and now we’re preparing for our sixth digital conference. Going online enables our attendees to connect with one another and learn about worldwide markets without having to leave their own work space.

2) Big name sponsors

We are proud and delighted to be backed by some of the biggest companies in the games industry. Sponsors such as Facebook, Xsolla, AdColony, JoyPac, CrazyLabs, Unity, Lab Cave Games, Pollen VC, Catapult, Ohayoo and more are supporting us as they believe in our Connects series and what we do for the games industry.

3) Previous attendee feedback

Industry professionals absolutely love us! Previous attendees have voted Connects the ‘best value conference’, 97% would recommend us to a colleague and 96% tell us they’ll come back for more.

4) 16 conference tracks

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 features 16 conference tracks taking place throughout the week, covering all aspects of the mobile games industry and beyond. Topic tracks include Live Ops, Growth, Indies, Esports and Influencers, as well as the very basics of game development and the know-how for revenue building.

5) 250+ top industry speakers

We’ve lined up an amazing roster of speakers all sharing their expert insights, experiences, advice and thoughts under one (digital) roof. These speakers are from some of the biggest companies in the industry including Facebook, Rovio, King, Zynga, Square Enix, Unity, Ubisoft, Activision and many more.

6) 80+ hours of live (and recorded) content

Each session is streamed live to all attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, enabling you to interact with our wonderful speakers. And if you can’t quite make the livestream, you can catch up on the recordings of our sessions at a later point in the week. Buying a ticket also gives you access to our video vault, so you won’t have to rush and can catch up later.

7) Network with 1,500 industry professionals

You can connect with over 1,500 industry professionals throughout the week of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 completely online! Whether you’re a developer looking for a way to get your game on the global stage or an investor looking to find a hidden gem to spend the right kind of money on, you can meet them! The meeting platform makes it easy to set up video calls. The rest is up to you.

8) 680 companies represented

Over 680 leading companies from the games industry will be represented at the show, including developers, publishers, investors, analysts, the media and indies.

9) The whole industry

No one puts you in touch with the global games industry like Pocket Gamer Connects, and that rings true for our next online event. From indie studios and students, to the biggest publishers, mainstream media and international developers, you can meet them all.

It’s a wonderful cross-section of the games world: unlike some events which are exclusively for indies or which encourage only C-level participation, a Pocket Gamer Connects event sees people at every stage of their career and from every possible discipline mixing online.

10) Truly global audience

Since 2014, we’ve had the pleasure of delivering pocket Gamer Connects conferences across the world; in that time we’ve brought annual events to seven countries across multiple continents and met a whopping 31,500 games industry folk who have attended, participated and become a part of our amazing Pocket Gamer community!

The Pocket Gamer Connects Digital series has gone from strength to strength, attracting a larger, more diverse audience with a total of 75 countries represented at our most recent conference; a massive increase on our live events which tend to average around 45 countries.

11) Free access to the MeetToMatch meeting platform

We’ve partnered once again with MeetToMatch, a much-trusted meeting platform you’ll know from our past digital events and other industry events such as devcom, Nordic Game, GIC, Quo Vadis and more. This system promises great functionality and reliability so you can organise and carry out your meetings with no bumps along the way.

12) Dedicated Discord server

Alongside the meeting platform, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 features a live Discord server for our attendees. For 24 hours a day throughout the week, virtual attendees can connect instantly with one another and catch up with speakers after their talks to discuss topics further.

The Discord server plays host to some of the fringe events at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 - such as the Careers Week activities - and contains a dedicated customer support channel, plus a news feed channel bringing in key updates from PocketGamer.biz, and more.

13) Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week

Our next digital event will feature recruitment activities for jobseekers who are currently out of work looking for the next step in their career. Throughout the week, we are hosting dedicated talks and panels regarding recruitment, as well as a persistent digital jobs board where recruiters can list their openings.

We have a range of free and paid opportunities for businesses looking to hire new talent. If you would like more information about premium recruitment opportunities, sponsorship or to get involved in some other way, please contact chris@steelmedia.co.uk.

And best of all, jobseekers can apply for a free ticket to find the next step in their career as well as have access to the rest of what Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 has to offer. We will carefully consider all applications and get back to you if you qualify for participation.

14) Games Jobs Live

Games Jobs Live are live-streamed recruitment events designed specifically for the games industry that showcase the best local game development studios. Each studio presents who they are, what they’ve done and what positions they’re looking to fill. Each studio has its own dedicated Discord chat channel so applicants can follow up with any questions to them and then just apply directly to the studio.

Games Jobs Live is a free event which you can sign up to right here.

15) Investor Connector

Raising funds for your games studio and finding the right investors that understand your vision and goals is easier said than done - you need to know where to look and meet potential investors. Well the Investor Connector has your back covered. This event pairs pre-selected applicants looking for funding with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector in a series of one-on-one meetings. So if you’re looking for backing, make sure you sign up right here.

16) Publisher SpeedMatch

Similarly to the Investor Connector, the Publisher SpeedMatch pairs developers and publishers together to make initial contact in a series of speed-dating style meetings, with the possibility of a follow-up meeting during or after the conference. Whether you’re looking for a publisher for help releasing your game, or looking for new titles to add to your roster, then why not try our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions?

17) Journalist Bar

Getting your games in front of the media can be tricky, so we’ve taken the hassle out of it. Come to your dedicated virtual Journalist Bar to meet the journalists from Pocket Gamer, and get instant feedback on your game.

18) The Big Indie Pitch

Our Big Indie Pitch series is a much-loved pitching competition which enables indie developers to showcase their games to a panel of expert judges to gain incredible feedback and the opportunity to win promotional prizes worth $15,000. We are happy to announce that it is returning online again for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6.

To cater to a wide variety of developers, we are running two Big Indie Pitches. One of the pitches allows entry for mobile developers, and the other pitch sees PC and console developers take the spotlight.

19) IGDA Mentor Café

In the IGDA Mentor Café, games industry leaders will share their knowledge and expertise in short, 15-minute mentoring sessions. After these sessions have finished there’ll be a chance to mingle in a relaxed environment for more conversations. Mentees will receive valuable advice and new connections in the industry from experts hand-picked by IGDA Finland, with topics related to anything in the games industry.

20) NEW: Games Industry Gathering

Usually Pocket Gamer Connects features parties and mixers - and while the return of live events is not too far away - we’ve partnered with the Games Industry Gathering to create a virtual networking experience on the final day of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6.

Join us and over 3,000 vetted industry folks taking part over Zoom. Think of it like the hotel bar during a gaming event, except it’s a much safer and more inclusive environment – and you’ll need to supply your own drinks.

Get involved!

Now that’s a lot of reasons why you should join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6! And if you book now, you can save up to $440 with our Early Bird offer. Register now!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.