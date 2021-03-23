Honor of Kings collaborates with Burberry

TiMi Studios has teamed up with fashion brand Burberry to bring exclusive in-game content to Honor of Kings.

As part of the collaboration, two new character skins will come to the mobile battle arena title.

Both for heroine Yao, the two new designs have been designed by Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, and is his first creation for a game.

"I am excited to see how technology has found a way to build and nurture the core human needs of personal and emotional connections," said Tisci.

"Honor of Kings has created an incredible digital world where we can find a new way to dream with our Burberry community.

"The power of creativity is that it can open spaces and push boundaries, and I am so excited to have designed exclusive skins that will bring Burberry house codes into this immersive universe."

One with nature

Yao's new skins are titled "Spirit of Nature" and "Spirit of the First & Ocean," both of which have taken inspiration from iconic Burberry fashion.

However, only mainland China players will be able to purchase the exclusive in-game skins.

"The story of the heroine Yao represents Honor of Kings' eastern reflections on the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature, which also coincides harmoniously with Burberry's exploration of that relationship," said TiMi Studios president Colin Yao.

"The combination of the Eastern and Western creative concepts is an important cornerstone of this collaboration. Looking forward, we hope our co-created works can bring more users surprise and delight."

In November 2020, Honor of Kings hit an impressive milestone as it surpassed 100 million daily active users.