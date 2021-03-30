Learning how to grow your games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, which takes place between April 19th and 23rd.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 17 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 17 tracks in turn. Today is The Growth Track, your chance to learn all about growing your game from some of the industry's finest minds.

Monday, April 19th

9:00 - The track will kick off with a session from XD business manager for premium games Bing Li. He will discuss launching premium games in the Chinese. The talk will cover topics such as the history of premium titles in China.

9:30 - Up next, a superstar session with Lab Cave ASO strategist Jose Garcia. His talk is titled art definition: the queen's gambit of CRO.

10:00 - Moving on, it is time to take a look at The Big Catch, a creative-led user acquisition and audience expansion strategy. Facebook Gaming creative strategist Lynda Barry will lead the session.

10:30 - Need to know more about growing your audience in alternative app stores? Then join Catappult growth manager Pedro Dinis for his session on the subject.

11:00 - Next, we have the first panel of the track. It will be focused on the best practices in user acquisition and retention. Four experts will take to the stage, including MobileGroove lead analyst and founder Peggy Anne Salz, Funorama head of business development David Pich and Traplight UA lead Mateij Lancaric. The lineup is completed by Pollen VC CEO and co-founder Martin MacMillan.

15:30 - The afternoon portion of the track will commence with a talk from Imperia Online CBDO Mariela Tzvetanova. She will cover the world of mergers and acquisitions, taking a look at what goes on both before and after deals.

16:00 - Want to know more about mobile games promotion outside of user acquisition? Then you will want to join Crunchyroll head of 360 and general manager of games Terry Li and Crunchyroll senior director of game operations Sabaa Rehmani as they discuss the subject.

16:30 - Time for our second panel discussion, this time centred on choosing the best ad format for your game. Five industry experts will offer their insight, including MobileGroove lead analyst and founder Peggy Anne Salz and Funorama head of business development David Pich. They will be joined by Traplight creative lead Akseli Virtanen, Metamoki head of product, monetisation and UA Eiso Kawamoto and Fyber director of publisher account managers NA.

17:20 - Finally, the track will close with a session from AdInMo CTO Chris Wright. His talk will take a look at exploring the potential of InGamePlay brand ads.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending.

