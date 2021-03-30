Eager to connect with top games industry companies? Here’s who you could meet at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Networking is one of the most important pillars in the games industry business. The possibility of connecting with top publishers or finding hidden indie talent is too good to pass up on. At Pocket Gamer Connects, we play host to a huge variety of companies from around the world - more than 70 countries last time out!

24-hour networking

Each attendee has access to the MeetToMatch platform and the Discord server for one-to-one meetings or broader discussions.

We’ve rounded up the A-Z list of companies already signed up to take part and now it's time to find out who you could connect with during the conference. We’ll update the list closer to the event as more companies join us.

L-R: Activision, AdColony, Amazon Game Tech, BANDAI NAMCO

A

A Thinking Ape

Abylight Studios

Academy of Interactive Entertainment

Activision

AdColony

AdInMo

Akupara Games

Alconost

Amazon Game Tech

Amber Studio Srl

Animoca Brands

Anzu.io

ArenaNet

askblu.ai

Ataverti

Atomic Elbow AB

Audiomimi

AudioMob

B

BAME in Games

BANDAI NAMCO

BattleState

Big Games Machine

Billionworlds

Bippinbits

BKOM Studios

Blockade Games

Blockchain Cuties

Boombit

BoomHits

Boomzap Entertainment

Brotherhood of Brand

C

Cai Jones Audio

CAPSL

CareGame

Catappult

Ceospet Software

Chapell Associates

ChaseRace K/S

Cheesecake Digital

Chorus Worldwide

Cisco

Code Wizards

Coffee Stain Publishing

Coherence

Crazy Oyster Games

CrazyLabs

Creative Arts Management

Crescent Code

Crossover Technologies

Crunchyroll

Cybernate

D

Dead Five

DECA Games

DeeOneZ

devtodev

Digital Legends

Dirtybit

dmb crew

Doppio Games

DPS Games

Drake Star Partners

E

EA

EastLab China

Edgegap

Emay Games

Enad Global 7

ENCE Esports

Esports Insider

Esposure

Evercore

Execution Labs

Exient

Expansion Games

L-R: Crunchyroll, EA, Facebook, JoyPac

F

Facebook

Facebook Gaming

Falafel Games

FarBridge

Fenwick & West

FGL & Tamalaki Publishing

Fingersoft

Freakout Games

Freedom! Games

Freeverse.io

Frog Nine Games

Fundamentally Games

Funday Factory

Funorama

Funvai

Fusebox Games

Fyber

G

Game Art Brain

Game Jolt

Game Mavericks

Game Seer Venture Partners

Game Tester

GameCloud Technologies

Gameforge 4D

GAMEGROOVE Capital

Gamejam

GameJobs.Ninja

Gameloft

Games for Good

GamesConsulting.net

GAMEVIL COM2US USA

Gamma Law

Garena

Gayming Magazine

Geogrify

ggLocators

Ghana Esports Association

Global Game Jam

Go Beyond Capital

Goldfinch

Good Games Studios

Graffiti Games

Gray Jones Media

H

Headup

Heaven Media

Hiro Capital

Hyperreal Digital

HyprMX

I

Imperia Online

InnoGames

Intellivision Entertainment Europe

International Game Developers Association (IGDA)

Isle of Man Government

J

Jagex

Jam City

JANEIOUS

Jara Ventures

Jumpgate

Johnson C. Smith University

JoyPac

Jungle Robots

K

Kiddie eSports

King

Kingston University

Konvoy Ventures

Kooky Games

Kuato Studios

Kukouri Mobile Entertainment

Kwalee

L

Lab Cave Games

Lab42 Games

Lahza Games

LBC Studios

Lean Node

Legacy Games

LEGO Ventures

Leverage Partnership

Lewk

LootBoy

Lucid Sight

Ludique Works

Lumikai Fund

L-R: King, Lab Cave Games, Rovio, Square Enix

M

Mad Data

Mainframe Industries

Manga Productions

Mantis Games

Martian Game

Masquerade Media

Massive Brush Studios

Matchable

Matchmade

Mattel163

Meelfoy Games

MegaFans

Merfolk Games

Metaplay

META Games

Metamoki

Mi-Clos Studio

MildMania

Minimol Games

Misc Games

Mission Control GG

mixi

MobileGroove

Modern Wolf

Mokuni Games

Monaco Esports

Monsterscope Studios

Moonjump

Mule.WTF

N

NCSOFT

Nerd Monkeys

NetEase Games

Network N Limited

Nordic Game Resources

Nordicmatters IT ApS

Not Doppler

NumberEight

O

Oddsock Concepts

Ohayoo

Overwolf

P

P.V.P Circuit

Paladin Studios

Pangle

Paper Bunker

Passport.GG

Phoenix Games

Pixel Dash Studios

Pixel Federation

Platform Social Gaming

Playable Factory

Playable Worlds

Playcore

Playcrafting

Player Unknown Productions

Pollen VC

PRO Unlimited

PROfounders Capital

PUGA Studios

Purewal Consulting

R

Real Media Now

Rebellion

Red Kite Games

Resolve Esports

RGDA

RHKS

Rise And Play

Riot Games

Roblox

Rockstar CX

Roundhill Investments

Rovio

Rowan Glade

S

Sababa Media Sàrl

SDP Games

Sheffield Haworth

Simteractive

Sketchbook Games

Snap Finger Click

Societe Generale

Solagern

Solaris Mobile

Space Indie Studios

Spoilz Studio

Springloaded

Square Enix

Starloop SL

StatementGames

Stealth VC Firm

Steel Sky Productions

Stellar Games

Strive Capital

Sugar

SuperData Research

Supergaming

Sumo Digital

Survios

T

Talewind

Tamalaki

Top Entertainment Agency (TEA)

The Powell Group

The Sandbox

Thunderful

Tin Man Games

Transcend Fund

Traplight Games

True Players

Two Sore Thumbs

Tyr Advisors

L-R: Ubisoft, Unity, Xsolla, Zynga

U

Ubisoft Ivory Tower

Umami Games

Uncapped

Unity

University of Portsmouth

Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Unlock Audio

Unmatereality

Untold Games

Utopia Analytics

UX Reviewer Games Consultancy

V

Version1 + Minnesota Røkkr

VGames

Visible Entertainment

Visible Realms

VIVID GAMES S.A.

Voodoo

W

Wargaming

Weekend Panda

WFH League

Wiggin LLP

WildMeta

Work With Indies

X

XD

XK Central

Xsolla

Y

Yoozoo Games

Z

ZPLAY

Zynga

1-9

12traits

1up coach&consult

1Up Ventures

8 Circuit Studios

