Be in the know with Global Trends at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, which takes place between April 19th and 23rd.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 17 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 17 tracks in turn. Today is Global Trends, from East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Monday, April 19th

9:00 - The track will commence with a session from XD business manager of premium games Bing Li. He will discuss launching premium games in the Chinese market.

9:30 - Up next, a look at the Chinese market in 2021 with EastLab Consulting founder Owen Soh.

10:00 - Moving on, Yoozoo Games Turkey CEO Arslan Kiran will give a talk on expanding in mobile gaming through challenging times.

10:30 - Want to get a better understanding of the importance of game hubs and national programs to promote growth? Then you will not want to miss Lahza Games CEO, and co-founder Mo Fadl give his talk on the subject.

11:00 - Time for a panel with a focus on the games business post-vaccine - a new path to normality. Four industry experts will take to the stage, including 1up coach&consult founder Kirstin Bosc and Digital Legends Entertainment CEO and founder Xavier Carrillo Costa. They will be joined by Paladin Studios CEO Kay Grünwoldt and IGDA executive director Renee Gittins.

11:50 - Next, a superstar session with Coffee Stain Publishing CEO Albert Säfström. His talk is titled Valheim and the surprise hits during the pandemic.

14:30 - The afternoon portion of the track will kick off with Chapell & Associates Alan Chapell and his session on the new reality of privacy in creative media.

15:00 - Want to know more about how game jams can be leveraged for Brands? Then join Playcrafting founder and CEO Dan Butchko for his talk on the subject.

15:30 - Next, a fireside chat with Evercore's managing director and deputy COO Matthew Wang and managing director of technology M&A Victor Chan. The pair will discuss current trends in M&A and its influence in the games industry.

16:00 - Moving on, we have a second fireside chat, this time, it is between 1Up Ventures general partner Ed Fries and Rowan Glade CFO and executive producer Chris Hainsworth. They will discuss the history of games.

16:30 - Our penultimate session is with Sheffield Haworth managing director Sam Wallace. She will offer advice on how to support new leaders as they enter the business.

17:00 - Finally, the track will close with a panel discussion, this time centred on are M&As the new markers of success. Six industry experts will take to the stage, including Gamegroove Capital partner and board member Marvin Liao, Hiro Capital founding managing partner Luke Alverz and Strive Capital founder and managing partner Nuno Goncalves Pedro. They will be joined by VGames founder and managing partner Eitan Reisel, Headup CEO and founder Dieter Schoeller and Jam City VP of M&A John Peterson.

