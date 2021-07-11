Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2021 runs 7-11 June

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will return this year in an all-online format.

The event will take place from June 7th-to-11th, and will be free to attend for all developers.

As to be expected at WWDC, attendees will be given an insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

WWDC21 will inform developers about new tools and technologies to continue to build innovative applications and games.

Last year's event proved to be record-breaking for Apple. No doubt, the tech giant will hope to see a similar result in 2021.

This year, attendees will be treated to a keynote, online sessions, one-to-one guidance on tech and new ways in which developers can speak with Apple engineers.

Keen to learn

As ever, Apple will continue to support students. At WWDC21, it will hold the Swift Student Challenge, which will see them create an interactive scene in Swift. Submissions for the contest are running until April 18th.

Finally, despite its event's online nature, Apple will pledge $1 million to SJ Aspires, an initiative that is focused on education and equity.

"We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers," said Apple VP of worldwide developer relations and enterprise and education marketing Susan Prescott.

"We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play."

Check out more details via the WWDC website.