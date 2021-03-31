News

You won't want to miss these speakers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Our most anticipated highlights, top picks and superstar sessions

By , Events Promotions Manager

In just over two weeks we'll be welcoming 1,500 attendees for five days of games industry action at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6. With more than 80 hours of talks taking place across 16 themed conference tracks, you can't afford to miss out!

Today we're delighted to share just some of our highlights and superstar sessions for each track. Don't forget to check out the full schedule, which is now live over on the official conference website, for full details.

Book today

Experience all of these fantastic talks and more at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6. Book now and save up to $220 on our Mid-Term ticket offer.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

