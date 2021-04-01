Get clued up with Game Maker Insights at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Three weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, which takes place between April 19th and 23rd.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 17 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 17 tracks in turn. Today is Game Maker Insights – Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative.

Tuesday, April 20th

14:00 - The track will kick off with a session from Crazy Labs senior publishing manager Shai Sasson. His talk is titled from an indie game to hypercasual success - can any game go hyper?

14:30 - Next, a superstar session with Ubisoft Ivory Tower narrative designer Inari Bourguenolle. She will discuss narrative design and game structures.

15:00 - Time for a fireside chat. SuperData Reseach CEO and co-founder Joost van Dreunen and Playable Worlds CEO Raph Koster take to the virtual stage. The pair will talk about true multiplayer game design and the cloud.

15:30 - Moving on, Overworlf CEO and co-founder Uri Marchand will give a talk titled creators are the key to increasing the shelf life of games.

16:00 - How do we build games that develop children as well as nature has? Join Kuato Studios head of new product development Gordon Ross as he looks to answer that question.

16:30 - Up next, Leverage Partnership head of IP development Christian Fonnesbech. He will discuss three important pillars in game design – characters, worlds and story.

17:00 - Finally, the track will close with a panel centred of driving engagement through narrative. Five experts will take to the stage, including Zynga director of design Poornima Seetharaman, Doppio Games CEO and co-founder Jeferson Valadares and Masquerade Media president Dayan Paul. They will be joined by Riot Games director and head of Riot Forge Leanne Loombe and Hiro Capital co-founding partner Ian Livingstone CBE.

