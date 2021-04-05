Hot Five: The best Crash Bandicoot: On the Run data and 3 new Supercell games

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.
Read on and digest...
5. Hutch CEO Shaun Rutland - "M&A fails when people focus on money - and money alone"
Following UK developer Hutch Games' $375 million acquisition by Swedish outfit MTG, we spoke to Hutch CEO Shaun Rutland as part of our new regular feature Done Deal.
4. Why Bytedance is acquiring Moonton for $4 billion
Answering the question, who is Moonton? And why did Bytedance pay a cool $4 billion for it?
3. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run caps off first week with 27 million downloads
According to Sensor Tower, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run accumulated more than 27 million global downloads during its launch week.
2. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run - 400% faster than other endless runners
According to App Annie, Crash Bandicot: On the Run is the fastest runner game to 20 million downloads by a factor of more than five.
Previously, the fastest game to 20 million downloads was Temple Run 2.
1. Supercell announces trio of new Clash games - Clash Mini, Clash Quest and Clash Heroes
Supercell has announced three completely new additions to the 'Clash' universe in the form
- Clash Mini,
- Clash Quest and
- Clash Heroes.
