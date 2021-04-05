Hot Five: The best Crash Bandicoot: On the Run data and 3 new Supercell games

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Hutch CEO Shaun Rutland - "M&A fails when people focus on money - and money alone"

Following UK developer Hutch Games' $375 million acquisition by Swedish outfit MTG, we spoke to Hutch CEO Shaun Rutland as part of our new regular feature Done Deal.

4. Why Bytedance is acquiring Moonton for $4 billion

Answering the question, who is Moonton? And why did Bytedance pay a cool $4 billion for it?

3. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run caps off first week with 27 million downloads

According to Sensor Tower, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run accumulated more than 27 million global downloads during its launch week.

2. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run - 400% faster than other endless runners

According to App Annie, Crash Bandicot: On the Run is the fastest runner game to 20 million downloads by a factor of more than five.

Previously, the fastest game to 20 million downloads was Temple Run 2.

1. Supercell announces trio of new Clash games - Clash Mini, Clash Quest and Clash Heroes

Supercell has announced three completely new additions to the 'Clash' universe in the form