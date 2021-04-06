Apple Arcade expands with 30 new games

Apple Arcade has expanded upon its offering of games with 30 new mobile titles.

The new influx of games brings the subscription services total to more than 180 titles, including Arcade originals such as Grindstone.

A number of new original titles have been added, such as NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, Star Trek: Legends and The Oregon Trail.

Two new categories have also been added - Timeless Classics and App Store Greats.

In the Timeless Classics category, players will find titles such as Backgammon and Good Sudoku by Zach Gage.

Meanwhile, games such as Monument Valley can be found in the App Store Greats section, as can Mini Metro and Fruit Ninja Classic.

Fun and games

Apple first launched its games-based subscription service in September 2019, at a monthly cost of $4.99.

Originally, Apple Arcade was to have 100 games at launch. However, this was not the case, though the service did hit that mark two months later.

The service was predicted to have 12 million subscribers by the end of 2020 although Apple hasn't provided any details about actual subscription numbers.

“In its inaugural year, Apple Arcade won over media critics and fans for its creativity, diverse portfolio, and commitment to players’ privacy, providing a safe gaming service to enjoy with family and friends,” said Matt Fischer, Apple’s vice president of the App Store.

“Today, we’re launching our biggest expansion since the service debuted, now offering more than 180 great games that include new Arcade Originals, Timeless Classics, and App Store Greats.

“Whether it’s brand new games made exclusively for Arcade like ‘NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition,’ ‘Star Trek: Legends,’ and ‘The Oregon Trail,’ all-time App Store favourites like ‘Monument Valley’ and ‘Threes!,’ or traditional games like ‘Chess’ and ‘Solitaire,’ we have an incredible variety of gameplay experiences for everyone.”

