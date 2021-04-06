Keywords opens new localisation studio in Paris

Services provider Keywords Studios has opened a new recording studio in Paris.

The new office will provide audio localisation support to the European market.

Keywords Studios in France is known for its translation and dubbing, with the new space offering 11 recording booths.

“The Paris recording studio is a sign of Keywords Studios’ continued growth and a transformation of our many strengths into a broader offering to our customers,” said Keywords Studios France key accounts director Stéphan Gonizzi.

“As the demands of consumers change, we believe this further cements our position one of the industry’s premier development outsourcers.”

Global expansion

“We look forward to continuing Keywords Studios’ growth with the opening of this state-of-the-art facility,” said Keywords Studio France president Michel Golgevit.

“This will provide our staff and clients with a superior fit-for-purpose recording environment and will enable us to deliver industry-leading localisation for our clients.”

“The facility reflects the growth and strength of the Keywords Audio Service Line and impressive client base, which includes companies such as Warner Bros, Ubisoft and Bandai Namco.

Keywords announced revenues of $441 million in 2020.

It also recently entered the Australian market as it invested in Tanalus Media.