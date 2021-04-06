The average US iPhone user spent $76.80 on games in 2020

Per-device spending on iPhone gaming skyrocketed in the US last year, according to Sensor Tower.

In 2019, US consumers spent an average of $53.80 on gaming per iPhone.

However, that number grew 43 per cent year-on-year to $76.80 in 2020.

Games were miles ahead of the competition, with the entertainment category claiming second place with an average device spending of $10.20.

It was found that the puzzle genre was the most lucrative, generating $15.50 per device.

Notable puzzle games include Playrix's Gardenscapes and Homescapes, as well as King's Candy Crush Saga franchise.

With an average spend of $13.10 and $12.30, the casino and strategy categories came in at No.2 and No.3 for iPhone consumer spending.

Pandemic woes

It would be fair to say that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic played a crucial role in the impressive growth seen in 2020 across the entire mobile market.

Many people worldwide were confined to their homes. As such, they sought new forms of entertainment, with mobile games proving to be a popular choice.