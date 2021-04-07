Discover Incredible Indies at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events.

Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 17 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 17 tracks in turn.

Today is Incredible Indies – how to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

Wednesday, April 21st

9:00 - The track will kick off with a session from Sketchbook Games founder and creative director Mark Backler. He will discuss developing your new game.

9:30 - Next, Lab42 Games producer Ines Lagarto will discuss the role of a producer and how to get the best out of your team.

10:00 - Moving on, Nerd Monkey's co-founder Diogo Vasconcelos will talk about the importance and value we should give to short game experiences.

10:30 - Finally, the track will close with a panel centred on things to know before starting your first company. Six industry experts will offer their insight, including Talewind COO and co-founder Georgina Felce, 1up coach&consult founder Kirstin Bosc and Red Kite Games studio director Simon Iwaniszak. They will be joined by Crescent Code director Shahid Ahmad, Springloaded founder and lead developer James Barnard and META Games co-founder and COO Philipp J. Karstaedt.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of previous Pocket Gamer Connects conferences ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 here.