Apple insists it faces fair competition in Fortnite row with Epic

Apple is to argue that it does face competition within the games market as its lawsuit with Epic Games rages on.

Reuters reports that the iOS creator will defend itself against antitrust allegations by stating that it does face competition when it comes to transactions in games.

The Fortnite creator has insisted that Apple is anti-competitive, its entire case has been built around this premise.

However, Apple has claimed that the case between them should be analysed through the video game transactions market.

That market includes the likes of Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony. All of which have exclusive software for their platforms, which cannot be played on any other hardware.

Play fair

Yet, Epic's complaint is restricted to the App Store, where Apple, in the words of Epic, practices monopolistic tendencies.

The Fortnite creator sued Apple back in August 2020, following the removal of Fortnite from the App Store. The reason for the removal being a new payment option for the battle royale.

Effectively, Epic Games had circumvented Apple's commission, preventing the tech giant from taking its mandatory 30 per cent cut.

As such, not only is the Fortnite creator fighting to have its game returned to the mobile storefront, but it is also fighting for equality for all developers on the App Store.

It is worth noting that it is not only Epic Games that feels like this when it comes to Apple, as a number of high profile companies have banded together to form the Coalition for App Fairness.

See you in court

Apparently the US is not big enough to contain Epic and Apple, with lawsuits also being filed in the UK and Australia.

However, Epic has, for the time being at least, had its case in the UK rejected. Although, depending upon the outcome in the US, the company might be able to revisit the lawsuit at a later date.

Apple and Epic Games are scheduled to appear in a US court next month. Despite the advice of Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, the pair have opted not to have a jury.