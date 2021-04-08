Debate hot topics with experts at next month’s Beyond Games conference

We can’t want to gaze into the future of digital entertainment at Beyond Games, a brand-new conference taking place on May 10th to 14th.

One of our missions at Beyond Games is to bring together professionals from different sectors, for knowledge sharing and for idea inspiration. This event will very much focus on BIG ideas, the future of games and potential opportunities where games intersect with other creative industries.

With that in mind, we wanted to give you the opportunity to not only listen to our expert speakers, but also interact with them in a setting designed to allow open conversation.

What are Guided Breakout Groups?

You’ll see people’s presentations in the many hours of video content, and then be able to connect with individuals through the MeetToMatch platform. But for a more curated experience, we are rolling out three Guided Breakout Groups.

These free sessions are like informal, interactive discussion rooms where you can share your own opinions and thoughts on some of the hot topics in question with our expert speakers and a dedicated moderator, who will help direct the flow of conversation, the floor is open and we encourage a free and fair exchange of opinions.

These sessions will run on Monday May 10th, Tuesday May 11th and Wednesday May 12th, at 5:30pm (UK Time), and will last about an hour. Although registration is FREE to Beyond Games ticket holders, places are limited so you MUST register your interest in a particular session so that we can allocate space.

These are the three Guided Breakout Groups:

Monday May 10th: Where Games Meet Film and TV

Tuesday May 11th: Where Games Meet Music & Live Performance

Wednesday May 12th: Where Games Meet the Metaverse

To get involved, please fill in our expression of interest form as soon as possible and we’ll be in touch with you a little closer to the event.

Please note that you must be a registered attendee to take part in these sessions. So if you've yet to register, you can book your Early Bird ticket today and save up to $206.

What’s also happening at Beyond Games?

Across the four days of the event, 500 professionals from the games and other entertainment industries will join us and 120 expert speakers for networking, sharing industry knowledge, discussions and more. Our speakers will share their expertise and knowledge of the creative media landscape on six conference tracks which look at transmedia, mapping the metaverse, future visions, technological advances, the leaders and innovators in transmedia, and introducing other industry professions to the games industry.

On the final day of the conference, our series of power panels will take place which provide more in-depth discussion about topics such as the future of XR, leadership of the future, going beyond marketing, and where games meet economy.

Speakers include:

