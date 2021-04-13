The final conference schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 has been locked in!

We are officially less than one week out from Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, and the full conference schedule has now been locked in!

Each fringe event has been set and every expert speaker is ready to share their incredible insights to more than 1,500 industry professionals over the week of April 19th to 23rd - and there’s plenty of content to sink your teeth into!

You can view the entire schedule on the official site now.

16 deep-dive conference tracks

Each conference track at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 covers all aspects of the mobile, PC, console and esports industries. From the latest trends to developer insights, live ops and raising investment. We’ve even broadened our horizons by going beyond games, exploring the world of TV, films and comics as a preview for our next conference in May. See below all of the wonderful tracks you can take part in next week:

Growth Track, sponsored by Lab Cave (Monday, April 19th: 9:00am - 6:00pm)

Global Trends (Monday, April 19th: 9:00am - 6:00pm)

CFO 101, sponsored by Pollen VC (Tuesday, April 20th: 9:00am - 10:40am) - NEW

The Art of Publishing, sponsored by Ohayoo (Tuesday, April 20th: 9:00am - 12:00pm)

Monetiser, sponsored by Unity (Tuesday, April 20th: 11:00am - 6:00pm)

Game Maker Insights (Tuesday, April 20th: 2:00pm - 6:00pm)

Incredible Indies (Wednesday, April 21st: 9:00am - 12:10pm)

Hypercasual & Social Games, sponsored by CrazyLabs (Wednesday, April 21st: 9:30am - 12:30pm)

The Developer Toolkit (Wednesday, April 21st: 2:00pm - 5:30pm)

Show Me The Money (Wednesday, April 21st: 2:30pm - 6:30)

Industry Visions & Values (Thursday, April 22nd: 9:30am - 1:30pm)

Beyond Games (Thursday, April 22nd: 9:30am - 1:00pm)

Big Screen Gaming (Thursday, April 22nd: 2:00pm - 6:00pm

Live Ops Landscape (Thursday, April 22nd: 2:30pm - 6:00pm)

Esports + Influencers (Friday, April 23rd: 9:00am - 6:00pm)

Game Development 101 (Friday, April 23rd: 10:00am - 1:00pm)

RoundTables (Friday, April 23rd: 2:30pm - 5:30pm)

On the second day of the conference (Tuesday, April 20th) we will convene mobile experts to discuss the future of user acquisition (UA) and monetisation when the IDFA is ended. Make sure you join us for Beyond IDFA: The Future of UA & Monetisation.

NOTE: All timings are in UK time.

250+ global games experts

We have lined up an absolute mega roster of speakers around the world for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, including the latest to be revealed just below.

You can view the entire list of speakers on the official website.

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week

Connect with games industry companies looking to recruit with the Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week. We’re making a number of jobseeker tickets available free to people currently out of work and looking for a new role, giving access not only to the recruitment activities, but all other aspects of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 too. Sign up here.

We’ve also partnered with Games Jobs Live for a 90-minute video broadcast from 4:00pm (UK time) on Wednesday, April 21st, followed by a 30-minute Discord Q&A. You'll hear from companies that have vacancies to fill and then be able to ask questions. Sign up here.

Amazing opportunities to network

Every attendee has access to the MeetToMatch platform, open 24 hours a day throughout the entire week, as well as our Discord server, which gives the opportunity to chat and network with other professionals in chat channels and voice chats, as well as meet the sponsors, catch up with speakers after their sessions and more.

You'll also find further networking opportunities at fringe events including Publisher SpeedMatch, IGDA Mentor Café, Journalist Bar, and Games Industry Gathering - new for this event.

