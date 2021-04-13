News

One year on, games industry recommits to #PlayApartTogether

Zynga is one of many partners

One year on, games industry recommits to #PlayApartTogether
By , Staff Writer

The games industry has recommitted to the #PlayApartTogether initiative that is formed with the World Health Organisation (WHO) one year ago.

Initially, #PlayApartTogether was launched to encourage people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, listening to the advice of WHO.

A large number of games companies are part of the initiative, including some big-name players such as Zynga and PUBG Mobile. Together, firms encourages players to obey the guidelines, such as social distancing and wearing a mask.

Since being introduced last year, #PlayApartTogether has been adopted on many platforms, including mobile, PC and console. Moreover, it has made an appearance through esports and streamers too.

The hashtag has been shared worldwide, across countries such as the UK, Italy, Japan, the USA, Finland and Israel.

Play together

"It's overwhelming to reflect upon the last year; the tragedy and loss that has affected so many families, but also the inspiring strength, resilience and perseverance of so many," said Zynga president of publishing Bernard Kim.

"When we first started conceptualizing the #PlayApartTogether initiative, we couldn't have dreamed that it would be so embraced by the global gaming community, with an enthusiasm and commitment that truly made an impact.

"As a return to more normal life is beginning to be within our sights, we are devoted to continuing to use this platform to bring vital information and a supportive community to players.

"We truly make a difference when we work – and play – together."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

Interview Aug 26th, 2020

Zynga on the post-IDFA value of hypercasual mobile games

Interview Jun 11th, 2020

Despite $1.8 billion Peak deal, Zynga isn't 'acquisition-ed out'

News May 15th, 2020

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells debut trailer glimpses iconic locations

News Mar 5th, 2020

Zynga partners with Portkey Games and Warner Bros. for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells

News Jan 24th, 2020

Zynga president Bernard Kim honoured as a Mobile Legend at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies