Nominate the best mobile game of 2020

Believing you've created a great gaming experience isn't arrogant.

Believing you'll win 'Game of the Year' at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards without taking a minute to nominate your title is, let's say, open for debate.

Lobbying for the fourth edition of the event that shines the brightest of lights on the bestest of this mighty industry is now open and if you're responsible for one of the pocket gaming highlights of 2020 we heartily encourage you to join the fun.

Nominations (for GotY and 21 other categories you'll find below) close on May 18th, while the PG Mobile Games Awards 2021 ceremony will take place on Tuesday, July 13th.

And the winners were...

Call of Duty: Mobile outgunned all competition last year, just as Fortnite did in 2019, while Golf Clash aced the first ever PG Mobile Games Awards 12 months earlier.

We know what your inner analyst is saying. But don't listen - your game doesn't have to feature a combatitive dynamic at its core to ensure victory.

And it doesn't have to be your game either, obviously - if you played something outstanding last year then by all means share the love.

Just do so before nominations close on May 18th.

We'll then work out the finalists, hand them over to a panel of illustrious industry judges to vote for the winners, and reveal those on the night of the ceremony.

This year's 22 awards are:

Pocket Gamer People's Choice Best Advertising & UA Best Analytics / Data Tool Best Developer Best GAAS Tools & Tech Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment Best Game Engine Best Storytelling Rising Star Best Tools Provider Best Games Industry Law Firm [new for 2021] Best Service Provider Best Live Ops Best QA and Localisation Service Provider Best Indie Developer Best PR / Marketing Team Best Influencer Marketing Agency [new for 2021] Investor of the Year [new for 2021] Best Publisher Best Innovation Game of the Year Mobile Legend

Nominations are open until 18 May. Submit your's here.