Get competitive with the esports and influencers track at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events.

We have 17 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 17 tracks in turn. Today is Esports + Influencers – Unbeatable insight into the opportunities in competitive gaming. Plus hear first-hand from the personalities and agencies that are changing the media world.

Friday, April 23rd

9:00 - The track will begin with a session on influencer marketing, to be given by Kokouri Mobile Entertainment marketing manager Sophie Riordan.

9:30 - Next, join WFH League co-founders Sam Cooke and Nicolo Portunato as they discuss esports as a team building and morale boosting initiative.

10:00 - Moving on, we have a superstar session with PUBG Mobile director James Yang. His talk is centered around bringing mobile esports to the West.

10:30 - Want to know more about esports for kids? Then join Ghana Esports Association president and Kiddie eSports founder Kwesi Hayford for his talk on the subject.

11:00 - Up next, Mission Control GG customer success manager Natalie Bell will discuss how the recreational and social tier of esports parallels the traditional recreational sports world.

11:30 - Time for the first panel of the track. A group of industry experts will answer the question: are influencers the future of game marketing? Our panellists include Steel Media Ltd developer evangelist and Big Indie Pitch manager Sophia Aubrey Drake and CAPSL head of business development and partnerships Alwin Wong. They will be joined by ENCE Esports co-founder and CEO Mika Kuusisto and Cheesecake Digital CEO Philip Wride.

15:30 - The afternoon portion of the track will begin with a talk on marketing practices involving esports, to be given by Heaven Media director Mark Reed.

16:00 - Next, Exposure CEO and co-founder Danny Martin will give a talk titled esports education and the power of an esports ecosystem.

16:30 - Ever wondered what it takes to secure a career in esports? Then you will not want to miss Johnson C. Smith University professor of sport management esports and gaming management John Cash as he discusses the path to start a career in esports.

17:00 - Finally, the track will close with a second panel, this time centred on healthy growth tactics for esports. Five industry experts will take to the virtual stage, including Version1 + Minnesota Røkkr COO Brett Diamond and Heaven Media director Mark Reed. They will be joined by Hiro Capital venture director Spike Laurie, Monaco Esports founding member Ignat Brobovich and Resolve Esports founder and CEO Ilias Pajoheshfar.

