Microsoft’s free Game Stack Live event runs 20-21 April

Microsoft’s Game Stack is used by AAA and indie teams alike to build great games. But without knowledge, tools are useless - which is why Game Stack Live is back and better than ever.
Running online from April 20-21, the digital event is focused on helping game developers build and grow their games.
Attendents will have the opportunity for 1:1 time with Microsoft’s game dev specialists, as well as in-depth talks from industry experts with plenty of new tools, middleware, audio solutions and testing technologies to showcase.
There will be six dedicated subject tracks covering:
- Accessibility & Inclusion
- Audio
- Graphics
- Multiplayer
- Publishing & Production
- Systems and Tools
Registration is free at the Game Stack website
Comments
