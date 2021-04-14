Microsoft’s free Game Stack Live event runs 20-21 April

Microsoft’s Game Stack is used by AAA and indie teams alike to build great games. But without knowledge, tools are useless - which is why Game Stack Live is back and better than ever.

Running online from April 20-21, the digital event is focused on helping game developers build and grow their games.

Attendents will have the opportunity for 1:1 time with Microsoft’s game dev specialists, as well as in-depth talks from industry experts with plenty of new tools, middleware, audio solutions and testing technologies to showcase.

There will be six dedicated subject tracks covering:

Accessibility & Inclusion

Audio

Graphics

Multiplayer

Publishing & Production

Systems and Tools

Registration is free at the Game Stack website

Follow Game Stack via Twitter for the latest updates.