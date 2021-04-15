News

Reach over one million gamers with LaunchPad #4, an online showcase for iOS and Android games

Save the date! Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #4 takes off on May 20-21 - get involved now!

By , Special Features Editor

You could put your brand in front of over one million gamers this May with our dedicated online event - Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #4!

Taking place on May 20-21 across multiple sites, streams, social media and other channels, it offers a brand new way for publishers and developers, whether they’re indie or big developers, to create buzz around their games to a massive audience.

The two-day event centres around a dedicated content hub on the market-leading consumer mobile games website PocketGamer.com, culminating in a daily two-hour video live stream. The event benefits from extensive support from the Enthusiast Gaming media network and other key partners, alongside extended organic media coverage across the wider gaming community.

Our first LaunchPad event in July 2020 was viewed by 3,000,000 people and shared with more than 38,500,000 on social media.

How to get involved:

  • Event sponsorship
  • Feature sponsorship
  • Editorial coverage on PocketGamer.com
  • Hands-on live gameplay in the live stream
  • Teaser or gameplay trailer in the live stream
  • Live or pre-recorded developer interview

We're also happy to work with you if there's another way you'd like us to feature your game. Contact andreea.ghiurca@steelmedia.co.uk!

Indies can also get involved!

The best games don't always come from the biggest companies. That's why we're also running a program for smaller indie studios who’d like to showcase their exciting upcoming projects - click below to sign up.

