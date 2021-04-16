Now coming to Xbox, Gameloft announces 1 billion Asphalt installs

Gameloft has announced that its Asphalt racing franchisehas been downloaded more than one billion times.

It launched in 2005 with Asphalt Urban GT, which was released on Nintendo DS, Nokia N-Gage and for Java mobile phones.

The most recent version is Asphalt 9: Legends, available on the App Store, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Nintendo Switch, and macOS.

A version will also launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S consoles, with cross-play and cross-save support for Windows 10.

"Just over 15 years ago we kicked off a franchise that has remained a core series to us, Asphalt," said Thomas Aurick, VP of Creation at Gameloft.

"We transformed Asphalt into the most readily-accessible racing franchise in the world.

“This is only just the beginning for Asphalt, and with the impending launch of Asphalt 9: Legends on the Xbox platform, we further commit to bring anyone, on whatever gaming platform, a racing experience beyond imagination."