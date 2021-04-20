Wooga pledges up to $20,000 to reforestation charity TreeSisters

German mobile game developer Wooga will celebrate Earth Day 2021 through a fundraising campaign for TreeSisters.

The non-profit organisation has a simple mission: to help with reforestation, funding global projects.

Wooga has dubbed its new campaign Root to Rise, which will feature in two of its hidden object titles, Pearl's Peril and June's Journey. The event will take place from April 19th-to-22nd.

Root to Rise features new in-game artwork and player rewards that encourage players to take action against climate change.

Furthermore, players will be provided with an opportunity to donate to the charity, with Wooga matching all donations up to a maximum of $20,000.

Riddle me this

The Root to Rise campaign is not the first initiative that Wooga has introduced to June's Journey.

Last year, the mobile specialist launched its Railway Riddles campaign, which saw 178,000 unique players. Collectively, participants solved 683,000 riddles.