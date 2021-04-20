Nintendo is releasing an interactive Luigi Lego set

Nintendo's Lego Super Mario collection has gotten a new addition in the form of Luigi.

As confirmed on Twitter (below), Mario's fellow Italian Plumber will get his own starter course.

Pink Yoshi will also feature as part of the set, as will villain Boom Boom.

The Adventures With Luigi Starter Course will retail for $59.99.

"Players earn digital coins for helping Lego Luigi complete spinning seesaw and flying challenges, interactions with Pink Yoshi and defeating Boom Boom and a Bone Goomba," reads the item description.

Lego and Nintendo fans can already pre-order the Luigi set, with the item set to be released on August 1st.

It's LEGO Luigi Time! Introducing #LEGOSuperMario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course! Meet up with Pink Yoshi and go face-to-face with Boom Boom.



Pre-order today! https://t.co/jKB5vhq7ye pic.twitter.com/itcKhyWdRJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 20, 2021

The Japanese games giant first formed a partnership with Lego last year, when the pair teamed up for the interactive Super Mario set.

Last month, LEGO confirmed that the Mario collection was one of its "most successful theme launches."