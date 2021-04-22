Explore the future with Beyond Games conference - last chance to save $206

Save money today, discover a better tomorrow! We look to map the metaverse and explore how the games industry intersect other creative industries with our brand new conference - Beyond Games.

Beyond Games is a week-long online summit exploring the future of interactive entertainment this May 10th to 14th. This is where games meet music, film, sports, social media, culture, influencers, fashion, technology, lifestyle and loads more…

What you can look forward to this May

As the lines blur between online experiences, social networking, games and traditional entertainment formats, we’ll help connect the dots and plot a vision of the future across the creative industries.

More than 500 creative professionals will benefit from around the clock networking, as well as multiple tracks of talks, panels, round-tables and insights from 50+ experienced speakers representing leading companies such as Roblox, Epic Games, Rovio, Creative Works and Sci Fi London.

All sessions are live and interactive; conversation and questions are encouraged! If you do happen to miss anything, not to fear - all talks are recorded and made available to attendees to watch on-demand so you catch up at a more convenient time.

Speakers confirmed include:

