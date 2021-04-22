Xsolla acquires data viz outfit Slemma

Los Angeles games payment services company Xsollahas announced the acquisition of Slemma, a company providing data visualizations.

Xsolla plans to integrate Slemma’s products into its services to provide clients with quality data visualizations.

And for this the company plans to connect to the third party tools and services like Amazon RDS, Microsoft Azure, Google Analytics, Facebook, Twitter, Zendesk and Salesforce.

This acquisition is a big step for Xsolla to achieve its future goals.

Better together

“Everything we do at Xsolla focuses on providing the best experience, tools and services to all of our developer, publisher, platform partners so that they can have the most successful product launch possible,” said Chris Hewish, president of Xsolla.

He further added, “We’re committed to adding to our slate of services whether we build organically ourselves or bring additional companies and products into the fold.”

“We are very excited to become a part of Xsolla’s video game commerce business and support its analytical platform. Together, we will be able to create a truly unique ecosystem, providing games with access to advanced data reporting and visualization tools.” said Aleksey Yudin, Head of Slemma at Xsolla.

The web based tools and features of Slemma are expected to be integrated in the publisher account dashboard of Xsolla throughout 2021.