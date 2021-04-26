Azerion raises $242 million via bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Digital games and monetisation firm Azerion has secured $242 million (€200 million) through a bond issuance on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Azerion's new bond of cash will refinance the €100 million it raised from the Frankfurt exchange in 2020.

Its latest money injection will be used to make multiple acquisitions and create new revenue opportunities.

Through acquisitions such as Habbo Hotel developer Sulake, Azerion has been able to bring more content to its platform, appealing to a wider range of consumers.

"Online entertainment has become central to people's lives," said Azerion co-CEO Atilla Aytekin.

"It has enormous business potential. Our vision is to make digital entertainment better, safer, and more reliable.

That way, everyone can enjoy the basic human need to play in a carefree environment, and advertising and publishing businesses can thrive."

On the rise

Azerion was founded in 2015, and in that time, the company has worked to grow its digital platform.

Last year, it teamed up with Atari to bring five classic games to browsers. Azerion also fully acquired publisher Spil Games.

"The gaming business represents a total annual market of US$175 billion," Aytekin explained.

"We're well on our way to becoming the biggest platform in Europe with our vision to serve that market.

"Our goal is to create a safe, connected and intelligent ecosystem (enabled through our technology) that will accelerate the growth of European companies connected to our operations."

Azerion employs more than 900 employees across 19 offices and is headquartered in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands.