NFL and Skill's Game Developer Challenge is now live

The NFL and Skillz Game Developer Challenge is now live globally, inviting proposals from indie developers to established studios worldwide.

The competition is hosted by the National Football League (NFL) of America in partnership with competitive mobile gaming platform Skillz.

This collaboration will allow the developers to create new, original, and branded NFL-inspired mobile games (excluding 11 vs 11 stimulation) that use the Skillz platform.

The deadline for the submission of the game concept proposal is May 31st, 2021.

A panel of NFL and Skillz judges will curate the best submissions to advance them to the development stage.

How it works

The finalists will represent their games in front of the judges to win the rights of branding their games with NFL and original club logos.

At the start of the 2022 NFL season, Skillz and NFL will support the winning games with cross-platform promotional activities to give a headstart to the game developers.

"From the moment we announced the collaboration with the NFL, the Skillz gaming community has been buzzing with excitement over this ultimate football competition,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz.

“Developers rarely have the opportunity to capture the attention of the NFL and football fans everywhere in this way, so we can’t wait to see which games score the big win!” he added further.

“This challenge combines the power of the Skillz platform and the NFL brand to reimagine football for mobile esports,” said Rachel Hoagland, VP of Gaming and Partnerships at the NFL.

The challenge will take place throughout the 2021 NFL season.

More information can be found here.