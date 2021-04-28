News

PlayStation app closes in on 120 million installs

Originally launched on November 13th, 2013

PlayStation app closes in on 120 million installs
By , Features Editor

More than seven years since launching, Sony's official PlayStation mobile app has been installed 119 million times. 

As revealed by Sensor Tower, 69 million of that number or 58 per cent originated from Google Play, with the remaining 50 million or 42 per cent attributed to the App Store.

Companion app

The US accounted for the majority of downloads at 37 million, or 31 per cent of the total.

Following this was the UK at an estimated 7.3 million installs, or six per cent before Germany claimed third position at around 6.9 or just below six per cent.

Designed as a companion app to the PlayStation 4, the app allows users to purchase new titles, view trophies and profiles, connect with friends as well as receive notifications or game invite.

As of February 2021, the PlayStation 4 has sold 115 million units worldwide, showing close proximity between the console and app.

Furthermore, the PlayStation 5 was earlier today confirmed to have shifted 7.8 million consoles in only five months of being on the market.

Interestingly, it looked like Sony was upping recruitment as a new job listing suggested that more PlayStation mobile games may be on the way.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

as News Jan 31st, 2020

Sony's Fate/Grand Order accumulates over $4 billion in lifetime revenue

as News Oct 24th, 2019

Monster Strike and Fate/Grand Order generated over $500 million in Q3 2019

2 as News Sep 10th, 2019

Sony’s Fate/Grand Order tops mobile revenue for August at $163 million

News Aug 12th, 2019

Tencent was the top grossing global apps publisher in July

News Apr 12th, 2021

Join Clash 3D remains the most downloaded mobile game

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies