Adtech company Moloco raises more funding at a $1 billion valuation

Shinhan GIB led the round

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 29th, 2021 investment Moloco Not disclosed
By , Contributing Editor

Adtech outfit Molocohas announced a new funding round at a $1 billion valuation.

The investment was led by Shinhan GIB, an investment banking unit of South Korea’s Shinhan Financial Group.

Strangely, however, the amount of capital raised hasn’t been announced.

Moloco previously raised $11 million in a Series B round in 2018.

It says it’s currently profitable, with an annual run rate of $400 million in sales.

Big data, big scale

The company has facilitated more than 100 trillion bid requests on behalf of its advertising partners since 2018, and currently serves more than 13 billion ad impressions monthly.

Game clients include the likes of Nexon, Playrix and Netmarble.

Using machine learning and programmatic advertising solutions, Moloco enables developers to enhance their own advertising features, while its new Cloud platform gives marketers direct control over their programmatic advertising operations through self-serve functionality.


