Zynga-owned Rollic acquires High Heels dev Uncosoft

Zynga-owned hypercasual studio Rollic has acquired fellow Turkish developer Uncosoft.

Uncosoft created the Rollic-published High Heels, one of most downloaded mobile games of 2021, with 60 million installs to-date.

The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

“With Uncosoft joining the Rollic family, we are expanding our in-house production power in İzmir and will keep pioneering the mobile game space through our collective innovative game designs that delight millions of players across the globe,” said Rollic CEO Burak Vardal.

“Our culture and vision of making global games will be augmented with the expertise of Rollic and Zynga,” echoed Uncosoft’s CEO Edip Enes Çakır.

“There has been an unprecedented harmony between the extremely skilled Uncosoft and Rollic teams over the past few years.

"We have achieved a lot so far and are excited for our future together.”