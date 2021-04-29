News

Zynga-owned Rollic acquires High Heels dev Uncosoft

Hypercasual M&A

By Jon Jordan, Contributing Editor

Zynga-owned hypercasual studio Rollic has acquired fellow Turkish developer Uncosoft.

Uncosoft created the Rollic-published High Heels, one of most downloaded mobile games of 2021, with 60 million installs to-date.

The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

“With Uncosoft joining the Rollic family, we are expanding our in-house production power in İzmir and will keep pioneering the mobile game space through our collective innovative game designs that delight millions of players across the globe,” said Rollic CEO Burak Vardal.

“Our culture and vision of making global games will be augmented with the expertise of Rollic and Zynga,” echoed Uncosoft’s CEO Edip Enes Çakır.

“There has been an unprecedented harmony between the extremely skilled Uncosoft and Rollic teams over the past few years.

"We have achieved a lot so far and are excited for our future together.”


Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

