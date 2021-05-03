News

Deal-making boomed during Investor Connector at PGC Digital #6

68 companies and 103 meetings

Deal-making boomed during Investor Connector at PGC Digital #6
By

A specific track as part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, Investor Connector connected 46 developers and 22 investors, generating 103 meetings.

"First Fund has found Investor Connector to be a fast and efficient process for both founder and funders," commented founder Samartha Chandola.

"Weve had some good success stories from founders we met at previous Investor Connectors, and we're looking forward to joining upcoming Investor Connector events again."

In terms of developer focus, the platform breakdown was: 

  • Mobile only - 43%
  • Multiplatform - 36%
  • Platforms - 10%
  • PC/Console - 10%

Geographical spread was strong, with developers based in 26 countries, with US, UK and the Netherlands being the top three countries. 

Of course, the vast majority of developers were seeking seed funding for their projects. 

Participating investors included: 

  • 1Up Ventures
  • DeNA
  • DeNA
  • First Fund
  • FunPlus Ventures
  • Garena
  • Green Grey
  • Griffin Gaming Partners
  • Hiro Capital
  • Initial Capital
  • Jungle Robots
  • Level-Up
  • LVP
  • Makers Fund
  • Miniclip
  • Play Ventures
  • PROfounders Capital
  • Tencent
  • Transcend Fund
  • Triple Dragon
  • Velo Partners
  • X-FLOW

The next Investor Connector event will happen during PGC London 2021, running 12-16 July 2021. 

  • Investors can apply here
  • Developer can apply here
Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Mar 26th, 2021

First Fund’s Sam Chandola on how they support their investments beyond the first stages of funding

News Mar 24th, 2020

Investor Connector at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 - applications end this Sunday

News May 9th, 2016

Tilting Point, King, Icejam, Colopl, Bandai Namco and Roadhouse confirmed as PGC Vancouver speakers

as News Mar 7th, 2016

Amazon, Boomlagoon, Google, Flaregames, EA and more unveiled for PGC Bangalore 2016

News Jan 12th, 2016

#PGCLondon 2016 speaker V2 Games' Sam Chandola on revenue beyond IAPs

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies