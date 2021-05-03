Deal-making boomed during Investor Connector at PGC Digital #6

A specific track as part of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, Investor Connector connected 46 developers and 22 investors, generating 103 meetings.

"First Fund has found Investor Connector to be a fast and efficient process for both founder and funders," commented founder Samartha Chandola.

"Weve had some good success stories from founders we met at previous Investor Connectors, and we're looking forward to joining upcoming Investor Connector events again."

In terms of developer focus, the platform breakdown was:

Mobile only - 43%

Multiplatform - 36%

Platforms - 10%

PC/Console - 10%

Geographical spread was strong, with developers based in 26 countries, with US, UK and the Netherlands being the top three countries.

Of course, the vast majority of developers were seeking seed funding for their projects.

Participating investors included:

1Up Ventures

DeNA

First Fund

FunPlus Ventures

Garena

Green Grey

Griffin Gaming Partners

Hiro Capital

Initial Capital

Jungle Robots

Level-Up

LVP

Makers Fund

Miniclip

Play Ventures

PROfounders Capital

Tencent

Transcend Fund

Triple Dragon

Velo Partners

X-FLOW

The next Investor Connector event will happen during PGC London 2021, running 12-16 July 2021.