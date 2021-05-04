News

Get your players to nominate your game for the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2021

Nominations close on May 18th

Get your players to nominate your game for the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2021
By

A month into the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 nominations process – details on how to take part are below if you haven't managed to it yet – and the time has come to kick off the hotly contested PG People's Choice.

This is one of the awards' key categories, requiring readers of our consumer-focused sibling site PocketGamer.com to nominate – and subsequently vote for – their favourite gaming experience of last year.

The nomination phase is now live and it's traditional (and within the rules) for developers to encourage their audience to champion their game. Provided the following subjective and objective parameters are respected:

  1. Your game is worthy of 'best of the best' style consideration
  2. It received a full release during 2020
  3. Your players nominate by the deadline of May 18th via the form on this page

If the above is applicable and acceptable, do reach out to your players.

There are more awards

The fourth outing of the PG Mobile Games Awards forges ahead, due to take place on Tuesday, July 13th.

The nominations have been flooding in and there's still time for more of you to join the fun if you've:

  • Released one of the finest mobile games experiences
  • Worked with an ultra-talented team of individuals that deliver day in, day out
  • Gone consistently over-and-above to satisfy your demanding-but-devoted players
  • Supplied critical industry-leading services
  • Implemented marketing campaigns that leave rivals playing catch up
  • Introduced genuine innovation into the sector
  • Or played a role within the industry that you feel elevated you/your team/your game above your peers

Simply visit the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards website and fill in the form(s) for the relevant awards you'd like to lobby for.

You can nominate for yourself or for another studio's efforts you think should be considered.

Reminder that nominations for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards close on May 18th (same deadline as the PG People's Choice, handily).

For sponsorship details, please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

News Apr 14th, 2021

Nominate the best mobile game of 2020

Feature Apr 1st, 2021

Your guide to the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021

News Mar 26th, 2021

Nominations for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2021 are now live

News Jan 24th, 2020

Zynga president Bernard Kim honoured as a Mobile Legend at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020

News Jan 24th, 2020

Sky: Children of the Light and Call of Duty: Mobile crowned 'Games of the Year' at the PG Mobile Games Awards 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies