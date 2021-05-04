News

GameBake launches alternative global app distribution service

Beyond the app stores

London-based games distribution solution, GameBake has announced the launch of its alternative global app distribution service.

Founded in 2019, GameBake is a mobile gaming distribution platform that helps developers with end-to-end distribution and monetisation solutions through a single, open-source SDK.

The main distribution channels include,

  • Alternative app stores (e.g. Huawei AppGallery or One Store)
  • Social media (e.g. Facebook, WeChat)
  • Web-based platforms (e.g. game portals like Crazy Games)
  • Apps (video game streaming apps like Hago)

Whether developers build their game in Unity, Cocos, Unreal Engine or any other platform, GameBake will be useful in distributing and monetising their games through their proprietary technology called KILN.

“After almost a year in beta, we’re thrilled to finally be bringing GameBake to market for the mobile gaming industry," commented CEO Michael Hudson.

"Throughout this period, we’ve heard from publishers who have amazing games but do not have the specialised knowledge to share them with some of the world’s largest and most lucrative markets.

"The lack of simple, trusted conduits to these markets has inevitably crystallised a focus on Google Play and the App Store. GameBake aims to provide the antidote to this problem.

Find out more at the GameBake website


