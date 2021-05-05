Activision Blizzard's Q1 FY21 sales up 27% to $2.3 billion

Activision Blizzard has generated $2.3 billion in sales across Q1 2021, representing a year-on-year increase of 27 per cent.

This was confirmed via the company's financial results for the three months ended March 31st, 2021, where net bookings had similarly risen 36 per cent year-over-year to $2.1 billion.

Net income grew by 23 per cent from $505 million to $619 million.

A large portion of this success was put down to the Call of Duty franchise, driving revenue for Activision Publishing by 72 per cent year-over-year.

The mobile version of the first-person shooter played a big part here too; doubling its operating income in 12 months, helping to triple the franchise's monthly active users over the last two years, as well as hit a new record of 150 million MAUs in the first quarter for the firm.

Call of Duty: Mobile's growth was attributed to its "ongoing enhancements" in the West and its launch in China, where it earned $14 million in its first week.

Still King

Candy Crush maker King again achieved record revenue numbers - a rise of 22 per cent year-over-year - with the free-to-play sweet puzzler driving growth.

258 million MAUs were attributed to the mobile developer.

Farm Heroes Saga increased its in-game net bookings and remained as the studio's second-largest franchise.

King also increased its growth in advertising net bookings by 70 per cent year-over-year, noting that the biggest increases were across direct brand advertisers and partner networks.

Since launching at the end of March, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run was officially confirmed to have surpassed 30 million downloads globally. Figures from mobile intelligence analyst Sensor Tower had earlier placed the figure around 33 million installs.

"Challenging circumstances"

"Our employees continue to demonstrate exceptional performance under challenging circumstances," said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

"That relentless drive across our franchises produced strong first-quarter results that were well ahead of expectations. Our continued overperformance enables us to raise our outlook for the full year."