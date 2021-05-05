League of Legends animated series Arcane streaming on Netflix this fall

News

Features Editor

The League of Legends animated series, Arcane, has been confirmed to arrive on Netflix this fall.

As confirmed by the streaming service, fans were given a sneak peek at the new spin-off show.

While only a small preview, a whole host of characters, locations and weapons were given glimpses, naturally taking from the hugely popular MOBA.

It's noted that Arcane is an "event series," likely referring to the show as a one-off, as opposed to running for multiple seasons like Netflix's Witcher and Castlevania adaptions.

At the time of writing, the trailer has generated over four million views via Twitter and YouTube alone.

The project was initially announced in 2019 as part of League of Legend's 10-year anniversary plans, however suffered delays as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

This series marks developer Riot Games’ first foray into television.

"Love letter"

"Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in League of Legends," said Riot Games executive Shauna Spenley.

"Netflix, with its incredible global brand and shared goal of delivering premium, high-quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe."

Dominique Bazay, who is acting as director on the series, promised that Arcane would be a "visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats”.

League of Legends is currently testing its specifically designed mobile title Wild Rift with an open beta now accessible to those in North America.

Meanwhile, Riot's Legends of Runeterra recently picked up the Mobile Game of the Year accolade at the DICE Awards 2021.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Features Editor

Matthew Forde is the features editor at PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @MattForde64 talking about stats, data and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

