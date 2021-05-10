Beyond Games starts in less than an hour - are you ready?

The time has come - Beyond Games starts today!

And there’s still time to get involved! Book your tickets now and join us for a week of exploring the intersection of games and other creative industries!

Day one - what’s happening?

Beyond Games kicks off at 9:00am (UK time) with a huge welcome and introduction to kick off proceedings.

Day one has some exciting content lined up across two amazing tracks and a guided breakout group in the evening:

State of Play (9:00am to 12:40pm UK time)

Mapping the Metaverse sponsored by Lockwood Publishing (2:00pm to 6:00pm UK time)

Guided Breakout Group: Where Games Meet the Metaverse (6:00pm to 7:00pm) - registration is required, register your interest here.

Throughout the week, these conference tracks will cover everything from introducing the games industry to other industry professionals, the metaverse, the latest transmedia trends, the technological advances shaping the way we create, the people and companies who are setting the agenda, and the future of interactive entertainment.

You can view the entire event schedule here.

Beyond Games at-a-glance

Explore the future of interactive entertainment today!

Don't miss out on the opportunity to discover a world beyond games by booking your tickets now!