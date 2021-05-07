Fyber's 2020 revenue soars 76% to $255 million

Global mobile advertising technology company Fyber has announced its revenue jumped by 76 per cent in 2020 to $255 million.
Programmatic advertising was particularly strong, growing 111% year-over-year to $205 million.
Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $6.8 million.
Q1 2020 business is also booming; up 179 per cent to $104 million
“2020 was a great year for Fyber and despite Q1 often being a slower quarter in advertising, Fyber continued its strong development and delivered preliminary results 50% above the initial planning for Q1 2021," commented CEO Ziv Elul.
These results have resulted in management updating its revenue guidance expectation for 2021 between $362 million and $423 million.
Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $18 million and $24 million.
More generally, Fyber expects its previously announced acquisition by Digital Turbine for $600 million to close at the end of May 2021.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?