Fyber's 2020 revenue soars 76% to $255 million

And continues to grow during Q1 2021

Global mobile advertising technology company Fyber has announced its revenue jumped by 76 per cent in 2020 to $255 million.

Programmatic advertising was particularly strong, growing 111% year-over-year to $205 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $6.8 million.

Q1 2020 business is also booming; up 179 per cent to $104 million

“2020 was a great year for Fyber and despite Q1 often being a slower quarter in advertising, Fyber continued its strong development and delivered preliminary results 50% above the initial planning for Q1 2021," commented CEO Ziv Elul.

These results have resulted in management updating its revenue guidance expectation for 2021 between $362 million and $423 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $18 million and $24 million.

More generally, Fyber expects its previously announced acquisition by Digital Turbine for $600 million to close at the end of May 2021. 


