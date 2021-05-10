UK video games charity GamesAid raises $85,000

GamesAid has raised £70,000 ($84,985) to help support a number of charities in the UK games industry.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the donations will be split among seven different organisations, including: Access Sport Trust, Autistica, The Clock Tower Sanctuary, Lifelites, Everyone Can, Solving Kids' Cancer and MAPS.

GamesAid is an umbrella charity run by volunteers in the industry that raises funds for children’s charities from a diverse range of backgrounds.

Essential work

Ukie head of communications George Osborn and Electric Square business development manager Terry Haynes were both appointed as new trustees to GamesAid's board.

"Over the past year, I've spoken with so many different charities who've turned to games as a way to keep themselves going during an unimaginably tough year," Osborn said.

"I've joined GamesAid as a trustee to do what I can to continue to support this essential work and continue to demonstrate the decent, kindhearted nature of the UK games industry to the wider world."

German developer Wooga recently pledged up to $20,000 to charity TreeSisters, so that it can help fund its reforestation global project.