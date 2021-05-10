News

YoYo Games launches game-making tutorial Little Town for students

A new way to learn Game Maker Studio 2

YoYo Games launches game-making tutorial Little Town for students
By , Staff Writer

YoYo Games has launched interactive game making tutorial, Little Town for its 2D game development engine GameMaker Studio 2.

Targeted at students and hobbyists, Little Town was developed with university lecturer Benjamin Rivers to help new game designers quickly learn the basic functionality of GameMaker Studio 2 in an intrinsic and fun way.

Little Town is an adventure game where players control a child in a picturesque small town.

Players need to gather the right items and bring them to one of the town’s three characters - the Baker, Teacher, and Grocer by following the clues. 

It provides more than eight hours of video tutorials, written documents, and a powerful framework for instructors with guidelines and assessment criteria to help them teach game designs to students.

It also allows for synchronous and asynchronous participation for classroom and remote learning.

Make for teaching

“We’re extremely pleased to release Little Town, our most comprehensive GameMaker tutorial to date and the first in a series of high-quality tutorials which are currently under development," said YoYo Game's GM Stuart Poole.

Benjamin Rivers, Little Town’s creator, added: “While Little Town is perfect for anyone who wants to learn how to understand the basics of game making, the tutorial has been developed specifically to support students in higher education who are learning game design”.

You can check out Little Town via the website. 


Tags:
Tousif Biswas
Tousif Biswas
Staff Writer

Grew up playing Super Mario, Contra, etcetera just like other 90s kids and now he is totally into Mobile Gaming. He has been following the gaming industry since his childhood. Tousif holds a bachelors degree in English and a masters degree in Business Administration. Other than gaming, he is interested in Photography, an ardent fan of Real Madrid, and a big follower of ColdPlay.

Related Articles

News Nov 5th, 2019

GameMaker Studio 2 gets a new educational tool for preteens

Job News Feb 17th, 2015

YoYo Games CEO steps down following $16 million Playtech deal

Deal Feb 16th, 2015

Gambling software outfit Playtech buys GameMaker dev YoYo Games for $16.4 million

Job News Jan 16th, 2019

YoYo Games appoints new GM following Cox's departure to NaturalMotion

Job News Jan 16th, 2019

GameMaker outfit YoYo Games appoints Stuart Poole as new GM

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies