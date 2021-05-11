Battlefield Mobile will soft release in summer 2021

Further to news that Battlefield Mobile is in development, news has come about its testing program.

During the Gamesbeat Summit 2021, Laura Miele, EA's chief studios officer, has confirmed it will enter soft release in 2021.

"This year, we are going to release a mobile game for Battlefield. We’re really excited about it, the teams been working on it for years - Industry Toys out of Pasadena has been creating it and working on it for years - and we’re just super excited to bring to soft launch for the end of the summer," she commented.

Mieler added, "I think it’s going to be really meaningful for Battlefield players and it’s going to reach a lot more players around the globe for this brand.

"And that’s how we’re thinking about all of our of big blockbuster brands and franchises. Free to enter business models, premium components of the game, mobile components of the game, and just getting it in as many hands on as many platforms as possible."

In a similar context, Apex Legends Mobile recently entered soft launch in India and the Philippines.