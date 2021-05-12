Ubisoft to focus on triple-A F2P games in future

During its recent earnings call, Ubisoft has announced changes to its business strategy; notable moving from premium to F2P games.

Moving forward, Ubisoft will not only publish 3 to 4 premium titles annually but also focus on creating free-to-play games to reach a larger audience with its existing successful franchises.

Ubisoft's Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet commented, "In line with the evolution of our high-quality line-up that is increasingly diverse, we are moving on from our prior comment regarding releasing 3-4 premium triple-As per year.

"Additionally, we are building high-end free-to-play games to be trending towards triple-A ambitions over the long-term."

Changing tastes

Duguet confirmed that this strategic change was driven by market conditions.

"This is purely a financial communication evolution and doesn’t change the fact that we continue to expect a high cadence of content delivery including powerful premium and free-to-play new releases," he added.

This change was evident after the recent expansion announcement for Tom Clancy's The Division franchise.

The Division Heart Land PC/console game was announced along with a mobile game based on The Division franchise. And both are free-to-play.

While The Division Heartland is expected to release in the current financial year, the release timeline for the mobile game is still unknown.