News

Rovio teams up with Burger King to offer Angry Birds plushies and AR game

Uses Zappar's tech

Rovio teams up with Burger King to offer Angry Birds plushies and AR game
By , Staff Writer

Rovio has partnered with Burger King to offer Angry Birds plush toys and an immersive new augmented reality (AR) experience with King Jr. meals until May 31 for most regions and June 20 in the US and Canada.

Guests need to scan the QR code on their meal box and select a virtual Angry Birds plush toy based on their meal's toy.

The goal of the game is to protect the three eggs they find during their augmented reality experience.

This initiative will carry forward Rovio's commitment to augmented reality experiences.

Rovio uses Zappar's WebAR technologies to create a the experience and connect physical Burger King locations with the virtual world of Angry Birds.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Zappar and Burger King to create this unique AR experience for Angry Birds fans,” said Katri Chacona, Rovio's director, brand licensing.

“The accessibility of WebAR and wide availability across thousands of Burger King locations make this an incredible opportunity to connect with consumers in new ways."

Tags:
Tousif Biswas
Tousif Biswas
Staff Writer

Grew up playing Super Mario, Contra, etcetera just like other 90s kids and now he is totally into Mobile Gaming. He has been following the gaming industry since his childhood. Tousif holds a bachelors degree in English and a masters degree in Business Administration. Other than gaming, he is interested in Photography, an ardent fan of Real Madrid, and a big follower of ColdPlay.

Related Articles

News Jun 5th, 2019

Rovio partners with AR firm Zappar for Angry Birds Explore

News Mar 20th, 2019

GDC 2019: Angry Birds’ first AR outing is hitting Apple devices later this Spring

News Apr 29th, 2021

Angry Birds 2 breaks $600 million in lifetime revenue

Job News Apr 23rd, 2021

Help Rovio create its next great game!

News Apr 15th, 2021

Rovio launches midcore strategy game Darkfire Heroes

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies