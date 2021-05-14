Rovio teams up with Burger King to offer Angry Birds plushies and AR game

Rovio has partnered with Burger King to offer Angry Birds plush toys and an immersive new augmented reality (AR) experience with King Jr. meals until May 31 for most regions and June 20 in the US and Canada.

Guests need to scan the QR code on their meal box and select a virtual Angry Birds plush toy based on their meal's toy.

The goal of the game is to protect the three eggs they find during their augmented reality experience.

This initiative will carry forward Rovio's commitment to augmented reality experiences.

Rovio uses Zappar's WebAR technologies to create a the experience and connect physical Burger King locations with the virtual world of Angry Birds.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Zappar and Burger King to create this unique AR experience for Angry Birds fans,” said Katri Chacona, Rovio's director, brand licensing.

“The accessibility of WebAR and wide availability across thousands of Burger King locations make this an incredible opportunity to connect with consumers in new ways."