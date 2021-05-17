Join the global industry at Pocket Gamer Connects London Digital 2021 on July 12-16

The next opportunity to learn from, and meet with, the global games industry will be online in July, thanks to the return of Pocket Gamer Connects.We’re delighted to announce that Pocket Gamer Connects London Digital 2021 will broadcast to the world on July 12th to 16th!

We had hoped to meet you in person, but the recent rise in new Covid variants has made the path to live events less clear. It’s a changing scenario so in collaboration with our partners, sponsors and friends we have taken the decision to go fully digital this summer. It will be the seventh edition of our Digital conferences, and we know that those have been popular, so we hope you’ll join us again on Zoom, Discord and MeetToMatch for more of the same. Perhaps there’ll be a little London twist to give everybody a taster for our full return to live events next year.

In July, we plan to welcome over 1,500 industry professionals from across the world to explore the games market together, network with one another and learn from over 200 expert speakers on 20 conference tracks.

Tickets are on sale with Early Bird discounts, meaning you can save more than $420. Make sure you don’t miss out and book now!

A truly international conference

The very first Pocket Gamer Connects conference took place in London in 2014. Since then, we have run 27 events around the world, from Seattle to Hong Kong, with 2020 seeing our flagship series of events go online-only because of Covid-19. This July, Pocket Gamer Connects London will be entirely digital.

Pocket Gamer Connects London Digital being online-only presents a fantastic opportunity for games industry professionals from across the globe to explore the international games market and beyond without the need to travel. We know that representatives from almost 700 companies and some 75 countries join our Digital events - while nothing beats doing business over coffee or a beer, the chance to connect with such a wide audience using online tools has proved to be a boon during these difficult months.

Our team is working hard to put together an outstanding line-up for you, with over 115 sessions and more than 100 hours of content streamed live and recorded for on-demand viewing.

As networking is a key feature at our events, we’ll provide each attendee access to our meeting platform, enabling them to organise and conduct meetings over the internet. Attendees will also have access to our Discord server which helps connect industry professionals instantly, and enable viewers to meet with speakers after their sessions.

You can also expect to see these fantastic fringe events return at Pocket Gamer Connects London Digital 2021:

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week

Investor Connector

Publisher SpeedMatch

Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition)

Big Indie Pitch (PC and Console Edition)

Journalist Bar

Power Panels [new for 2021]

Loads more! With some new surprises too...

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects London Digital 2021 to get in touch. We’re particularly looking for experts on these topics:

Influencer marketing

Live ops

Esports

Company culture

Team management

Technical workshops

Diversity

Indie success/failure stories

Business strategy

'Big data'

Game mechanics

Audio design

Game production

Narrative development

Social platform gaming

UX

Talent acquisition and recruitment

Mergers and acquisitions

Growth

Monetisation

User acquisition

Financing (particularly real-world 'case studies')

Global markets (data focus)

Publishing principles

Localisation

Piracy

AI/machine learning

Transmedia and interdisciplinary experience from the creative arts beyond games

We’re also seeking speakers for the rest of our events in 2021, including our Helsinki- and Jordan-themed events, both likely to be mostly online. If you’d like to share your expert insight with our industry audience at any of our events, submit your proposal here, or contact patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

Book your tickets now - get Early Bird savings!

Prepare to be wowed by Pocket Gamer Connects London Digital 2021 on July 12-16 and book your tickets now! Early Bird savings mean you could save more than $420 when you register. This really is the best time to book to be a part of it.