Qiiwi Games partners with All3Media for Midsomer Murders game

Swedish mobile game developer Qiiwi Games has partnered with All3Media International to develop and publish a word-based mobile game based on popular British crime drama Midsomer Murders.

Now available in soft launch, Midsomer Murders: Words, Crime & Mystery will see players join Elizabeth Barnaby and DCI John Barnaby’s niece as a new recruit at Midsomer Constabulary.

Here, they will put their detective skills to the test by completing various mini-games and crossword puzzles.

Alongside Elizabeth and Paddy the dog, any wannabe sleuths can interrogate suspects, discover hidden clues and most importantly, unravel the story behind the crime.

Midsomer Murders began broadcasting in 1997 and was originally adapted for television from the Chief Inspector Barnaby books from author Caroline Graham.

The long-running drama series is now in the middle of its 22nd season.

"Huge fanbase"

"Since we started working on the creation of the game last summer, we’ve been working closely together with All3Media on creating a game that we believe will fit perfect against the huge fanbase of Midsomer Murders but also against all 'casual gamers' out there that love word games," said Qiiwi Games CEO Erik Dale Rundberg.

All3Media International digital content executive Ashleigh Hawkes added: "This brand-new mobile game is an exciting addition to the evergreen world of Midsomer Murders, perfect for the drama’s many fans as well as a much broader audience.

"Midsomer Murders: Words, Crime & Mystery gives game lovers the opportunity to turn detective as they witness the dastardly goings-on in Midsomer from a whole new perspective."

Midsomer Murders: Words, Crime & Mystery is rolling out across the App Store and Google play in Canada, Netherlands and Sweden (as soon as each store’s approval process is complete). Further countries are expected to gain access over the coming months.

