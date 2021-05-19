Game Taco snaps up GSN Games' Worldwinner

US skill-based tournament platform Game Taco has announced it's acquired WorldWinner.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Pioneering skill-based portal WorldWinner is part of GSN Games, a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Game Show Network.

Play to earn

Founded by Joshua Barrow in 2016 and backed by US investor David Nathanson, Game Taco offers a range of games across mobile and browser, and has the exclusive rights to offer Atari skill games such as Breakout, Asteroids, and Centipede.

After the acquisition of WorldWinner, Game Taco aims to create a skill-games tournament platform in the United States that will offer a mix of 200 premium and generic titles featuring games from Sony, Atari, Endemol, Freemantle, Hasbro, and more.

"Our acquisition of WorldWinner is a watershed moment for Game Taco," commented Barrow.

"David and I have had WorldWinner on our respective radar for years, and with our resources now combined, and with Platinum Equity's financial and operational backing, we position ourselves to aggressively pursue a much bigger share of the growing, multi-billion dollar skill-based game industry,"