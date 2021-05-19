News

Vungle's third big acquisition is cloud-based ad creative outfit TreSensa

San Francisco adtech platform Vungle announced that it has acquired NYC-based TreSensa Technologies.

The financial terms were not disclosed. 

This is Vungle's third deal in seven months. 

It also acquired Finnish game intelligence outfit GameRefinery and machine learning-based UA platform AlgoLift.

Building out the platform

The move will enable Vungle's clients to gain better access to the expertise of its Creative Labs, which will be integrated with TreSensa's cloud-based tools. 

TreSensa's tech enables developers, including the likes of Zynga, GSN, EA and Etermax, to quickly create advertising, especially playable ads.

The company was originally a HTML5 game distribution platform before pivoting into adtech.

"The addition of TreSensa to the Vungle platform, alongside our recent acquisitions of AlgoLift and GameRefinery, further enables us to provide our customers with an essential destination for app growth and success," commented Vungle CEO Jeremy Bondy.

 

 

 

 


