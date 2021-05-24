Sensor Tower acquires Pathmatics

Mobile analytics company Sensor Tower announced the acquisition of Pathmatics, a Los Angeles-based marketing intelligence firm.

The terms of the deal weren't disclosed but Sensor Tower investor Riverwood Capital added what it described as "growth investment".

Sensor Tower raised $45 million from Riverwood back in May 2020 to expand its business.

Pathmatics has been around for almost a decade, providing business intelligence for the digital economy.

With more than 100 per cent year-on-year growth in 2020, the company is a key resource in the digital marketing space, serving more than 250 brands, media, and advertising agencies.

With this acquisition, Sensor Tower will be taking over Pathmatics' paid digital and social media platform and blend it with its existing mobile app and publisher analytics platform to provide complete global market intelligence.

Boom times

Since the start of the global pandemic, the advertising industry has experienced a major shift. Digital advertising now accounts for 58 per cent of media spending.

Pathmatics together with Sensor Tower are now aiming to provide industry-leading actionable insights for the digital economy with a special focus on data privacy.

“We are very excited to bring Pathmatics into our suite of data and product offerings,” said Sensor Tower CEO Alexey Malafeev.

“Pathmatics’ reputation for providing panel-based insights and analytics to their customers fits in perfectly with what we offer our clients through Sensor Tower.”