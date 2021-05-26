Hamburg Mobile Summit LIVE! goes online on June 16-17

We're glad to invite you to Hamburg Mobile Summit LIVE 2021! - a fully online event featuring top speakers from all across the globe and 1x1 video meetings with mobile/games/adtech colleagues.
The Summit will be held on June16-17 online - no need to travel!
Last year the Summit attracted 1,200 attendees including top app/games publishers, who had 4,000+ video meetings/chats - this year’s edition features senior execs from TikTok, CrazyLabs, Snapchat, Rovio, Adjust, Gameloft, Twitter/MoPub, InnoGames, App Annie, Joytunes and many more - see the full list here.
And best of all, there is a limited quantity of FREE tickets still available (with limited features) or Business/VIP tickets that enables you to schedule 1x1 video meetings with other attendees.
Our members get a great discount on VIP tickets - use code pgc20 when registering here.
See you online!
